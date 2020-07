Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving 24hr maintenance carport internet access lobby online portal

2019 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and an eighth consecutive year as a 'Top Rated Community'. Discover new heights in apartment home living at Pinnacle Highland in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Our convenient location near Salt Lake City and West Valley City provides residents easy access to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options while allowing you to enjoy the natural beauty of the area with breathtaking views of the Wasatch Mountains. Our elegantly designed apartments feature full kitchens with dishwashers, large closets, and full-sized washer and dryers all in the comfort of your own home. Attached garages including electric vehicle charging, secure package receiving lockers, and a professional on-site staff and maintenance team are just a few of the other amenities you will experience at Pinnacle Highland Apartments. Treat yourself...Your Salt Lake City apartment search ends here!