furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
7246 Milne Lane
7246 Milne Lane, Cottonwood Heights, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
885 sqft
Cozy & stream-side mother-in-law 2bed/1bath minutes tucked in urban Midvale! Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Granite
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3002 9600 South, Granite, UT
7 Bedrooms
$3,795
4500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Furnished Corp/Vacation home wkly or monthly - Property Id: 310681 Why do a hotel when you can have a fabulous spacious 4500 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
2 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,416
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Park
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Midvale Park
938 W Rebecca View Ln
938 Rebecca View Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3047 sqft
This beautiful home features hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious living room with windows that let in tons of natural light. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and has a great island for extra space.
Results within 10 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
62 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,045
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,165
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 02:07 PM
9 Units Available
East Central North
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
268 S State St
268 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2086 sqft
This executive penthouse offers amazing private patio views of The Gallivan Center to the West and a private/shared rooftop garden to the East. Fantastic open layout with natural light filling every room.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central North
877 E 600 S
877 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Fully furnished basement apartment for rent near Trolley Square and 9th and 9th. Lockout unit share-absolutely no pets. 3 month minimum lease. Includes W/D and shared yard. Street parking. Tenant must be quiet and respectful of other tenants.
