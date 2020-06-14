152 S. 920 E. #319

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities. Community amenities include: swimming pool/spa, clubhouse with kitchen, movie room, fitness room, basketball court, and children's playground. The condo comes with granite counter-tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, two tone paint, ceiling fans, balcony, and a single car garage. This is a must see

Condo!



Check out the Virtual Tour:

(You will need to copy and paste to view in browser)



my.matterport.com/show/?m=QTTBgF3CPz9



Visit our website at utahsentinelgroup.com or call Sentinel at (801) 756-2919.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4455362)