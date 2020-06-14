152 S. 920 E. #319

Amenities
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities. Community amenities include: swimming pool/spa, clubhouse with kitchen, movie room, fitness room, basketball court, and children's playground. The condo comes with granite counter-tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, two tone paint, ceiling fans, balcony, and a single car garage. This is a must see
Condo!
No Pets Allowed
