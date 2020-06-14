All apartments in American Fork
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

152 S. 920 E. #319

152 South 920 East · (801) 756-2919
Location

152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 152 S. 920 E. #319 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities. Community amenities include: swimming pool/spa, clubhouse with kitchen, movie room, fitness room, basketball court, and children's playground. The condo comes with granite counter-tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, two tone paint, ceiling fans, balcony, and a single car garage. This is a must see
Condo!

my.matterport.com/show/?m=QTTBgF3CPz9

Visit our website at utahsentinelgroup.com or call Sentinel at (801) 756-2919.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have any available units?
152 S. 920 E. #319 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have?
Some of 152 S. 920 E. #319's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 S. 920 E. #319 currently offering any rent specials?
152 S. 920 E. #319 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S. 920 E. #319 pet-friendly?
No, 152 S. 920 E. #319 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Fork.
Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 offer parking?
Yes, 152 S. 920 E. #319 does offer parking.
Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 S. 920 E. #319 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have a pool?
Yes, 152 S. 920 E. #319 has a pool.
Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have accessible units?
No, 152 S. 920 E. #319 does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 S. 920 E. #319 has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 S. 920 E. #319 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 S. 920 E. #319 has units with air conditioning.
