915 Chickesaw Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW, YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS EXCEPTIONALLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! Enjoy this lovely home which features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus half bath and 2-car garage on large lot. Spacious living and dining area opens to eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and inside laundry with shelving for extra storage. Updates include kitchen counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator and concrete patio. Nice sized bedrooms and plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter space. Large backyard with covered patio. Great location just minutes from lakes, shopping, schools and easy access to major highways. This is a must see!