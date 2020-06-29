All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 915 Chickesaw Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
915 Chickesaw Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:25 PM

915 Chickesaw Lane

915 Chickesaw Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 Chickesaw Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW, YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS EXCEPTIONALLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! Enjoy this lovely home which features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus half bath and 2-car garage on large lot. Spacious living and dining area opens to eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and inside laundry with shelving for extra storage. Updates include kitchen counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator and concrete patio. Nice sized bedrooms and plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter space. Large backyard with covered patio. Great location just minutes from lakes, shopping, schools and easy access to major highways. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Chickesaw Lane have any available units?
915 Chickesaw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 915 Chickesaw Lane have?
Some of 915 Chickesaw Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Chickesaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
915 Chickesaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Chickesaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 915 Chickesaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 915 Chickesaw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 915 Chickesaw Lane offers parking.
Does 915 Chickesaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Chickesaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Chickesaw Lane have a pool?
No, 915 Chickesaw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 915 Chickesaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 915 Chickesaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Chickesaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Chickesaw Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Chickesaw Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Chickesaw Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District