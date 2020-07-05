801 Chickesaw Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super Cute upgraded neutral painted home with almost new carpet, granite countertops with glass tile backsplash, Moen pull out kitchen faucet, dark cabinets, new (2017) energy efficient Goodman HVAC unit, new water heater, INCLUDES Frigidaire REFRIGERATOR, Stainless Steel appliances (Whirlpool electric smooth cooktop self cleaning range, microwave and dishwasher), Board on Board fence, extended patio in backyard with greenbelt behind , Peaceful backyard (no houses behind), new roof (2016), laminate in living. Minutes away from Hwy 78, 190, schools, Firewheel Mall, and restaurants.