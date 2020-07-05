All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:14 PM

801 Chickesaw Lane

801 Chickesaw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

801 Chickesaw Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super Cute upgraded neutral painted home with almost new carpet, granite countertops with glass tile backsplash, Moen pull out kitchen faucet, dark cabinets, new (2017) energy efficient Goodman HVAC unit, new water heater, INCLUDES Frigidaire REFRIGERATOR, Stainless Steel appliances (Whirlpool electric smooth cooktop self cleaning range, microwave and dishwasher), Board on Board fence, extended patio in backyard with greenbelt behind , Peaceful backyard (no houses behind), new roof (2016), laminate in living. Minutes away from Hwy 78, 190, schools, Firewheel Mall, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Chickesaw Lane have any available units?
801 Chickesaw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 801 Chickesaw Lane have?
Some of 801 Chickesaw Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Chickesaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Chickesaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Chickesaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Chickesaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 801 Chickesaw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 801 Chickesaw Lane offers parking.
Does 801 Chickesaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Chickesaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Chickesaw Lane have a pool?
Yes, 801 Chickesaw Lane has a pool.
Does 801 Chickesaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Chickesaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Chickesaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Chickesaw Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Chickesaw Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 Chickesaw Lane has units with air conditioning.

