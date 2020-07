Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2-2 in Southfork mobile home park. $900 for rent or $25000 for sale. Owner can finance with 15% down payment.

Comes with 2 car parking space, nice size deck with chairs, washer and dryer, fridge and micro wave and storage unit.Must pass criminal background check in the office at the mobile home park $50 each for everyone over 18 years. All leases holders must do a credit check with the realtor which is separate from the office $40.

Owner is licensed RE agent.