Wylie, TX
616 Marbury Way
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM

616 Marbury Way

616 Marbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

616 Marbury Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful ONE-STORY home with TONS OF UPGRADES & POOL! Custom finished in & out. Open floorplan with gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORING, spacious living area, split bedrooms, neutral colors, solar screens. Updated kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, decorative backsplash, lots of cabinet space, built-in desk area, & large pantry. Master suite with STUNNING REDONE BATHROOM-dual vanities, oversized shower, & separate tub. Great flex space-GAME ROOM or study-leads to pool bath & double doors out to the spectacular backyard. Relax on your COVERED PATIO overlooking the SPARKLING POOL with diving board & water feature. 8x12 storage shed, grass play area, 8ft BonB cedar fence, & outdoor shower. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Marbury Way have any available units?
616 Marbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 616 Marbury Way have?
Some of 616 Marbury Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Marbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
616 Marbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Marbury Way pet-friendly?
No, 616 Marbury Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 616 Marbury Way offer parking?
Yes, 616 Marbury Way offers parking.
Does 616 Marbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Marbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Marbury Way have a pool?
Yes, 616 Marbury Way has a pool.
Does 616 Marbury Way have accessible units?
No, 616 Marbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Marbury Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Marbury Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Marbury Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Marbury Way does not have units with air conditioning.

