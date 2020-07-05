616 Marbury Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful ONE-STORY home with TONS OF UPGRADES & POOL! Custom finished in & out. Open floorplan with gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORING, spacious living area, split bedrooms, neutral colors, solar screens. Updated kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, decorative backsplash, lots of cabinet space, built-in desk area, & large pantry. Master suite with STUNNING REDONE BATHROOM-dual vanities, oversized shower, & separate tub. Great flex space-GAME ROOM or study-leads to pool bath & double doors out to the spectacular backyard. Relax on your COVERED PATIO overlooking the SPARKLING POOL with diving board & water feature. 8x12 storage shed, grass play area, 8ft BonB cedar fence, & outdoor shower. Must see!