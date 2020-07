Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace oven

House available July 1st. Neutral color paint and wood floor for entire house. Set up as a 4 bedroom, but could be study or formal area. New HVAC unit 2016. New water heater 2018. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Master suite has his and hers closets, sunken tub, oversize shower and dual vanity. There is ample closet space and a large back yard. Great Wylie ISD. 12 month or 24 month lease term.