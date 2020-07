Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Established Wylie Neighborhood! Want a lease home with character? Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home! Walk to 8 grades in Wylie ISD! Great carpeted garage conversion making square footage 1912 square feet! Eatin kitchen with black appliances, two living areas, 2 large storage closets, most floors ceramic tile or wood and rear entry driveway with 2 car carport, large backyard with awesome shaded wood deck and shed for the lawn equipment. NON Smoking Home!