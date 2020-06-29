500 E Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated home located in excellent Wylie school district. Kitchen totally remodeled with an abundance of cabinet and counter space, granite counters, and new stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer, and fridge. Totally remodeled bath. This home has lots of natural light and is on a quiet friendly neighborhood. Over sized garage. 2 year lease required. References checked will be credit, criminal background, job verification, and rental history. Pets on strictly case by case basis with no vicious breeds of dogs considered. You will love living in this cute cottage in wide awake Wylie!