Wylie, TX
420 Cedar Ridge Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:34 PM

420 Cedar Ridge Drive

420 Cedar Ridge St · No Longer Available
Location

420 Cedar Ridge St, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL BLOOMFIELD HOME 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 2.5 car garage; Deluxe kitchen with CUSTOM cabinets, built-in Frigidaire appliances, granite counters throughout the house (kitchen counters, island and bathrooms) ; STONE to ceiling fireplace; Master Suite with Walk-in-Closet, Dual Sinks and Enlarged Master Shower; Game Room; large Media Room; Cedar garage door, extended drive way. Blinds throughout; covered patio with gas stub; 6 ft. steel post stained wood fence; Fully sodded yard with sprinkler system and lush landscaping. Property is still under builder's warranties. Please see Matterport foorplan link for virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
420 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 420 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

