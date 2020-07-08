420 Cedar Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMFIELD HOME 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 2.5 car garage; Deluxe kitchen with CUSTOM cabinets, built-in Frigidaire appliances, granite counters throughout the house (kitchen counters, island and bathrooms) ; STONE to ceiling fireplace; Master Suite with Walk-in-Closet, Dual Sinks and Enlarged Master Shower; Game Room; large Media Room; Cedar garage door, extended drive way. Blinds throughout; covered patio with gas stub; 6 ft. steel post stained wood fence; Fully sodded yard with sprinkler system and lush landscaping. Property is still under builder's warranties. Please see Matterport foorplan link for virtual tour.