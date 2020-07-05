All apartments in Wylie
Last updated January 13 2020

419 Fairland Drive

Location

419 Fairland Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage Home on Oversized Lot - across from Greenbelt-Park-Pond-Playground in Fantastic Woodbridge Community! Features: Upgraded Stone & Brick Elevation. Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, 42in Cabinets, GE Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Tile Flooring, Pantry. Open Concept Breakfast Room. Formal Dining. Downstairs Guest Room or Study. Large Main Living with Hardwood Floors & Fireplace. Game Room PLUS Media pre-wired for surround sound (could be used as 5th BR). Awesome Master Suite with Bay Window, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Large Closet. Huge, Private Backyard with Covered Patio w Gas Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Fairland Drive have any available units?
419 Fairland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 419 Fairland Drive have?
Some of 419 Fairland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Fairland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 Fairland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Fairland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 419 Fairland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 419 Fairland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 419 Fairland Drive offers parking.
Does 419 Fairland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Fairland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Fairland Drive have a pool?
No, 419 Fairland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 419 Fairland Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 Fairland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Fairland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Fairland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Fairland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Fairland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

