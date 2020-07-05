419 Fairland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage Home on Oversized Lot - across from Greenbelt-Park-Pond-Playground in Fantastic Woodbridge Community! Features: Upgraded Stone & Brick Elevation. Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, 42in Cabinets, GE Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Tile Flooring, Pantry. Open Concept Breakfast Room. Formal Dining. Downstairs Guest Room or Study. Large Main Living with Hardwood Floors & Fireplace. Game Room PLUS Media pre-wired for surround sound (could be used as 5th BR). Awesome Master Suite with Bay Window, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Large Closet. Huge, Private Backyard with Covered Patio w Gas Line.