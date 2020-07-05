All apartments in Wylie
Wylie, TX
410 Rutledge Drive
410 Rutledge Drive

410 Rutledge Road · No Longer Available
Location

410 Rutledge Road, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to an open and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study to create enough space for a large family!! Plenty of room in the kitchen...complete with granite countertops and an oversized breakfast area! Living area features laminate wood flooring and quick access to the backyard with plenty of room for the kids and pets to play! Wylie ISD schools close by and just minutes from downtown Wylie. Lots of shopping and dining around the corner! This home is available for lease NOW and the interior was just painted. Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure a great home in a well established neighborhood! Schedule your viewing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Rutledge Drive have any available units?
410 Rutledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 410 Rutledge Drive have?
Some of 410 Rutledge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Rutledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Rutledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Rutledge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Rutledge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 410 Rutledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Rutledge Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Rutledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Rutledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Rutledge Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Rutledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Rutledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Rutledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Rutledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Rutledge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Rutledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Rutledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

