410 Rutledge Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to an open and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study to create enough space for a large family!! Plenty of room in the kitchen...complete with granite countertops and an oversized breakfast area! Living area features laminate wood flooring and quick access to the backyard with plenty of room for the kids and pets to play! Wylie ISD schools close by and just minutes from downtown Wylie. Lots of shopping and dining around the corner! This home is available for lease NOW and the interior was just painted. Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure a great home in a well established neighborhood! Schedule your viewing today!!