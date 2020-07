Amenities

4 BEDROOM HOME in a great subdivision, ALL IN ONE FLOOR. Very nice and open floorplan. NEW Laminates FLOORS, no carpet CARPET, FRESH PAINT Master with separate garden tub and shower and double vanities. Front room can be used at a formal dining room or a study. Kitchen overlooks in to the family room. Great size rooms. PERFECT SIZE BACKYARD for kids to play or just for entertaining. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS within a few minutes. GREAT LOCATION! Ready to move in to. Come see it today !