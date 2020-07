Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave oven

This home is occupied and available December 1st. Very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garage. Plenty of room for your family. Fenced back yard for. Large kitchen with loads of cabinets and countertops. Built in microwave, dishwasher and water line to frig. Master split from bed 2 & 3 for privacy. Very large family room. Perfect for entertaining. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.