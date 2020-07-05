All apartments in Wylie
320 Highland Meadows Drive
320 Highland Meadows Drive

320 Highland Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

320 Highland Meadows Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 Bed,3 Bath,2 Living,2 Dining & 1 Study double story house located in the heart of Woodbridge.Exemplary schools. An open floor plan.The neutral color scheme works beautifully with any decor & the abundance of windows invites the sun to fill each room with natural light. A great home! The compact & well-manicured backyard is great for small children and pets.Water softener in garage.Hardwood floor installed in 2016.Roof replaced in 2016.All 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths are downstairs and 1 Bath is upstairs.Upstairs gameroom area can be used as 5th Bedroom as well.Large open family room & kitchen with stainless appliances & large island. Covered front & back porch!Fridge,Washer & Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have any available units?
320 Highland Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have?
Some of 320 Highland Meadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Highland Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Highland Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Highland Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Highland Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Highland Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Highland Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Highland Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Highland Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Highland Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Highland Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Highland Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

