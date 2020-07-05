320 Highland Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 4 Bed,3 Bath,2 Living,2 Dining & 1 Study double story house located in the heart of Woodbridge.Exemplary schools. An open floor plan.The neutral color scheme works beautifully with any decor & the abundance of windows invites the sun to fill each room with natural light. A great home! The compact & well-manicured backyard is great for small children and pets.Water softener in garage.Hardwood floor installed in 2016.Roof replaced in 2016.All 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths are downstairs and 1 Bath is upstairs.Upstairs gameroom area can be used as 5th Bedroom as well.Large open family room & kitchen with stainless appliances & large island. Covered front & back porch!Fridge,Washer & Dryer included.