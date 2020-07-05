All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:26 PM

3110 Reagenea Drive

3110 W Reagenea Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3110 W Reagenea Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Higher Ceilings from the Moment You Walk-in. Recent Modern Colored Paint, New Wood Type Flooring as well as Carpet installed within July. Nice Larger Study could be a 4th bedroom or Formal Living plus Art Niches to the Barrel Ceiling, Skylight in the Kitchen to the Tall Ceiling in the Family or Wall of Windows Over looking the backyard are all nicer designer style touches to appreciate. Fridge and Washer Dryers included. Drip System connected with sprinkler system makes for easier & water saving method for watering around the foundation. Newer Roof and Cedar Fence replaced within last few years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Reagenea Drive have any available units?
3110 Reagenea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3110 Reagenea Drive have?
Some of 3110 Reagenea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Reagenea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Reagenea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Reagenea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Reagenea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3110 Reagenea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Reagenea Drive offers parking.
Does 3110 Reagenea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 Reagenea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Reagenea Drive have a pool?
No, 3110 Reagenea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Reagenea Drive have accessible units?
No, 3110 Reagenea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Reagenea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Reagenea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 Reagenea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 Reagenea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

