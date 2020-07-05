3110 Reagenea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Higher Ceilings from the Moment You Walk-in. Recent Modern Colored Paint, New Wood Type Flooring as well as Carpet installed within July. Nice Larger Study could be a 4th bedroom or Formal Living plus Art Niches to the Barrel Ceiling, Skylight in the Kitchen to the Tall Ceiling in the Family or Wall of Windows Over looking the backyard are all nicer designer style touches to appreciate. Fridge and Washer Dryers included. Drip System connected with sprinkler system makes for easier & water saving method for watering around the foundation. Newer Roof and Cedar Fence replaced within last few years.