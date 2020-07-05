All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3101 Reagenea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3101 Reagenea Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:37 AM

3101 Reagenea Drive

3101 W Reagenea Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3101 W Reagenea Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mature tree & 3 car garage welcome you in. Office with french doors to left, formal dining area screams personality with its wainscoting. Ceramic tile & hand scraped wood thru-out. Hall leads down to 3 rooms, updated floor to ceiling tile bathroom, modern sink + vanity & garage entrance. Updated kitchen with trendy large island, rose quartz counter tops, stacked oven & microwave elevate this room. Utility off kitchen. Living room bright & airy with natural light + vaulted ceilings. Double take walking into master with see-through fireplace, double entrance to bath; equipped with modern dual vanity & deco tile back splash, Sep. shower, closets, drip dry area & stand alone tub making this room true paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Reagenea Drive have any available units?
3101 Reagenea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3101 Reagenea Drive have?
Some of 3101 Reagenea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Reagenea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Reagenea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Reagenea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Reagenea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3101 Reagenea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Reagenea Drive offers parking.
Does 3101 Reagenea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Reagenea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Reagenea Drive have a pool?
No, 3101 Reagenea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Reagenea Drive have accessible units?
No, 3101 Reagenea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Reagenea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Reagenea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Reagenea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Reagenea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District