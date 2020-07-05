3101 Reagenea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Mature tree & 3 car garage welcome you in. Office with french doors to left, formal dining area screams personality with its wainscoting. Ceramic tile & hand scraped wood thru-out. Hall leads down to 3 rooms, updated floor to ceiling tile bathroom, modern sink + vanity & garage entrance. Updated kitchen with trendy large island, rose quartz counter tops, stacked oven & microwave elevate this room. Utility off kitchen. Living room bright & airy with natural light + vaulted ceilings. Double take walking into master with see-through fireplace, double entrance to bath; equipped with modern dual vanity & deco tile back splash, Sep. shower, closets, drip dry area & stand alone tub making this room true paradise.