All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 305 Meadow Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
305 Meadow Ct
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:29 PM

305 Meadow Ct

305 Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

305 Meadow Court, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Wylie is a must see. Features include hardwood flooring, a 2 car garage, a huge backyard, and much more. Also located in the Wylie ISD school district, a top rated district. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Meadow Ct have any available units?
305 Meadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 305 Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
305 Meadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 305 Meadow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 305 Meadow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 305 Meadow Ct offers parking.
Does 305 Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 305 Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 305 Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 305 Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Meadow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Meadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District