Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This beautiful home has 3 living areas which include a large family room that opens into the spacious kitchen, a formal living area and a game room upstairs. Lots of space in backyard for family bar-b-ques. All bedrooms upstairs. Samsung Refrigerator included. Community pool, parks and jogging paths. Close to schools, shopping and George Bush Hwy. (190). Looking for a minimum of 2 year lease.