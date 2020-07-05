All apartments in Wylie
304 Charleston Drive

Location

304 Charleston Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous, spacious home in the peaceful subdivision of Lakeside Estates. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths featuring a large open living room and master bedroom downstairs, three bedrooms and a game room up. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining or a playspace. Cozy kitchen with newly added granite countertops! Neighborhood is close to great schools, plenty of shopping and dining, Woodbridge Golf Club, and several local parks. Move in ready with an easy application process!

ONLY ONE TRAINED PET with less than 20 lbs CAN BE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Charleston Drive have any available units?
304 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 304 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 304 Charleston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 304 Charleston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Charleston Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Charleston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Charleston Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Charleston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Charleston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Charleston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

