304 Charleston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Gorgeous, spacious home in the peaceful subdivision of Lakeside Estates. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths featuring a large open living room and master bedroom downstairs, three bedrooms and a game room up. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining or a playspace. Cozy kitchen with newly added granite countertops! Neighborhood is close to great schools, plenty of shopping and dining, Woodbridge Golf Club, and several local parks. Move in ready with an easy application process!



ONLY ONE TRAINED PET with less than 20 lbs CAN BE ALLOWED.