Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Awesome 4 bedroom with 2 baths allergy free home in Sage Creek! New laminate scraped woods just installed and fresh paints. Open concept with island kitchen. Enjoy upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Split bedrooms and master suite with sitting area and huge walk-in closet. Enormous back yard with large open concrete patio. Washer, dryer and refrigerator come with the home. Community features sparkling pool, playgrounds and basketball courts for your summer time fun!