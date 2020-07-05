All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 303 Lake Travis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
303 Lake Travis Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:21 PM

303 Lake Travis Drive

303 Lake Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

303 Lake Travis Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed room home located in a well desired neighborhood of Twin Lakes. Near jogging trail, great schools in Wylie ISD It has 2 dinning areas, open floor plan and so many other upgrades to name. Definitely a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have any available units?
303 Lake Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 303 Lake Travis Drive have?
Some of 303 Lake Travis Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Lake Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Lake Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Lake Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Lake Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Lake Travis Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Lake Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Lake Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Lake Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Lake Travis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Lake Travis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District