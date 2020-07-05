Beautiful 4 bed room home located in a well desired neighborhood of Twin Lakes. Near jogging trail, great schools in Wylie ISD It has 2 dinning areas, open floor plan and so many other upgrades to name. Definitely a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 Lake Travis Drive have any available units?
303 Lake Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 303 Lake Travis Drive have?
Some of 303 Lake Travis Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Lake Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Lake Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.