Wylie, TX
2906 Lake Vista Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

2906 Lake Vista Drive

2906 Lake Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Lake Vista Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wylie location, Rockwall ISD. Open concept home, living room opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has a large pantry, bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has separate shower and tub. Fenced backyard. This is a very quiet community. Wood flooring in living area. Please verify school and dimensions, please use TAR Application Form, Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is variable depending on size. 6 months lease maybe considered on case by case basis. Please include application form, proof of income and photo ID. App Fee can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, Cash App, Venmo. Pet will be reviewed on case by case basis.Seller is replacing master bedroom carpet into laminate floors soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have any available units?
2906 Lake Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have?
Some of 2906 Lake Vista Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Lake Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Lake Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Lake Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Lake Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 2906 Lake Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Lake Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 2906 Lake Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2906 Lake Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Lake Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Lake Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Lake Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

