2900 Holly Lane

1 Story Stunner! 3 BRs plus a study with French Doors! Tons of updates in this one, including wood floors, granite countertops, undermount sink, SS Samsung appliances, carpet in bedrooms, light fixtures in the kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. Very open floorplan with isolated master suite, spacious walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Outdoor you’ll find a large recently stained bi-level deck, arbor & 8 ft fence for privacy. Fresh carpet was added in 2014. Stone accents add to the great curb appeal of this corner lot home! Sage Creek Residents enjoy several amenities including Tennis Courts, playgrounds, volleyball, walking paths and a large pool and splash park.