All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2900 Holly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2900 Holly Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2900 Holly Lane

2900 Holly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2900 Holly Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
1 Story Stunner! 3 BRs plus a study with French Doors! Tons of updates in this one, including wood floors, granite countertops, undermount sink, SS Samsung appliances, carpet in bedrooms, light fixtures in the kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. Very open floorplan with isolated master suite, spacious walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Outdoor you’ll find a large recently stained bi-level deck, arbor & 8 ft fence for privacy. Fresh carpet was added in 2014. Stone accents add to the great curb appeal of this corner lot home! Sage Creek Residents enjoy several amenities including Tennis Courts, playgrounds, volleyball, walking paths and a large pool and splash park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Holly Lane have any available units?
2900 Holly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2900 Holly Lane have?
Some of 2900 Holly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Holly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Holly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Holly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Holly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2900 Holly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Holly Lane offers parking.
Does 2900 Holly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Holly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Holly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Holly Lane has a pool.
Does 2900 Holly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2900 Holly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Holly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Holly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Holly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 Holly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District