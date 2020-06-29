All apartments in Wylie
2807 Sutters Mill Way

2807 E Sutters Mill Way · No Longer Available
Location

2807 E Sutters Mill Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, FULLY RENOVATED tan brick home is awesome! It features 2294 square feet of living space, nice size kitchen, formal dining room, 2 cozy fireplaces to help stay warm on those cold winter nights, an attached 2 car garage and tons of windows allowing lots of natural light to shine through, and a nice backyard which means plenty of space for BBQ's, parties and outside entertainment. This beauty is priced right, so come and take a look, this gem will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have any available units?
2807 Sutters Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have?
Some of 2807 Sutters Mill Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Sutters Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Sutters Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Sutters Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Sutters Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Sutters Mill Way offers parking.
Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Sutters Mill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have a pool?
No, 2807 Sutters Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 2807 Sutters Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Sutters Mill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Sutters Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Sutters Mill Way does not have units with air conditioning.

