Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3-2-2 updated brick home in cul-de-sac and close to schools! Brand new HVAC system as well as paint and flooring. New garden tub, vanity, and shower tile in Master Bathroom. New Stand alone shower and vanity in hall bath. Privacy fence for low maintenance back yard with covered porch. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. 1 small dog under 25lbs allowed.