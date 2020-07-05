210 Kirby Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Superb location for this one half duplex that is situated on corner lot. Across street from Hartman Elementary. Full link fence encloses property for safe children's play. New appliances include dishwasher & fridge. Make this your home. Ideal for those that commute north or south of Wylie!