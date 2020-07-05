All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 210 Kirby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
210 Kirby Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Kirby Street

210 West Kirby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 West Kirby Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Superb location for this one half duplex that is situated on corner lot. Across street from Hartman Elementary. Full link fence encloses property for safe children's play. New appliances include dishwasher & fridge. Make this your home. Ideal for those that commute north or south of Wylie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Kirby Street have any available units?
210 Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 210 Kirby Street have?
Some of 210 Kirby Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Kirby Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Kirby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Kirby Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Kirby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 210 Kirby Street offer parking?
No, 210 Kirby Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 Kirby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Kirby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Kirby Street have a pool?
No, 210 Kirby Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Kirby Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Kirby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Kirby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Kirby Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Kirby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Kirby Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District