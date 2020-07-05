Superb location for this one half duplex that is situated on corner lot. Across street from Hartman Elementary. Full link fence encloses property for safe children's play. New appliances include dishwasher & fridge. Make this your home. Ideal for those that commute north or south of Wylie!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
210 Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 210 Kirby Street have?
Some of 210 Kirby Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
