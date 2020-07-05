2011 Trinity Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in a great Wylie neighborhood within minutes to lake Lavon. This lovely home has a spacious living area with a wood burning fireplace and is open to the living, breakfast area and kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and plenty of storage along with stainless appliances. Large master suite featuring master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. The large backyard has a covered patio and wood privacy fence. Wylie ISD! This home is move-in ready.