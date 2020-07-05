All apartments in Wylie
2011 Trinity Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:59 AM

2011 Trinity Lane

2011 Trinity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Trinity Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in a great Wylie neighborhood within minutes to lake Lavon. This lovely home has a spacious living area with a wood burning fireplace and is open to the living, breakfast area and kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and plenty of storage along with stainless appliances. Large master suite featuring master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. The large backyard has a covered patio and wood privacy fence. Wylie ISD! This home is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Trinity Lane have any available units?
2011 Trinity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2011 Trinity Lane have?
Some of 2011 Trinity Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Trinity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Trinity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Trinity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Trinity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2011 Trinity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Trinity Lane offers parking.
Does 2011 Trinity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Trinity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Trinity Lane have a pool?
No, 2011 Trinity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Trinity Lane have accessible units?
No, 2011 Trinity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Trinity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Trinity Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Trinity Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Trinity Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

