201 Cliffbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just Listed, Totally Renovated One Story Home, Just off 78, Mins from 190 & Firewheel Shopping, this 4-2-2 + 2 Dining + 2 Family Room Home is Now Available & Loaded with Options - Oversized Corner Homesite, Great Drive Up with Brick-Stone Front Porch, Very Open Design with Split Bedrooms For Master Bedroom Privacy, Extended Wood-Tile Floors, Kitchen Includes Granite,Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel App Including Refrigerator & Custom Painted Cabinets, Master Includes Sitting Window & M. Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Hugh Walk-In Closet, Family Room has Custom Tile Fireplace, Fresh Accent Paint, New Lighting Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Rounded Corners, Arches, Blinds, & Private Backyard!