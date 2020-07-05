All apartments in Wylie
201 Cliffbrook Drive
201 Cliffbrook Drive

201 Cliffbrook Dr · No Longer Available
201 Cliffbrook Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Just Listed, Totally Renovated One Story Home, Just off 78, Mins from 190 & Firewheel Shopping, this 4-2-2 + 2 Dining + 2 Family Room Home is Now Available & Loaded with Options - Oversized Corner Homesite, Great Drive Up with Brick-Stone Front Porch, Very Open Design with Split Bedrooms For Master Bedroom Privacy, Extended Wood-Tile Floors, Kitchen Includes Granite,Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel App Including Refrigerator & Custom Painted Cabinets, Master Includes Sitting Window & M. Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Hugh Walk-In Closet, Family Room has Custom Tile Fireplace, Fresh Accent Paint, New Lighting Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Rounded Corners, Arches, Blinds, & Private Backyard!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have any available units?
201 Cliffbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have?
Some of 201 Cliffbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Cliffbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Cliffbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Cliffbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Cliffbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Cliffbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Cliffbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Cliffbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Cliffbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Cliffbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Cliffbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Cliffbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

