Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM

1914 Doves Landing Lane

1914 Doves Landing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Doves Landing Ln, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Stunning, newly built, single story in Braddock Place! This home is loaded with upgrades and features an open concept design with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, hardwood flooring, and a private study. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, SS appliances, breakfast bar, corner pantry, dedicated laundry room and durable, epoxy garage flooring. The large master ensuite has a spacious walk-in closet, garden tub and duel sinks. There is a covered patio, which overlooks a sizable and meticulously cared for lawn. Fantastic neighborhood with a neighborhood community pool and playground. Minutes from nearby parks, area recreation center, shopping and major highways. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have any available units?
1914 Doves Landing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have?
Some of 1914 Doves Landing Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Doves Landing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Doves Landing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Doves Landing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Doves Landing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Doves Landing Lane offers parking.
Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Doves Landing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1914 Doves Landing Lane has a pool.
Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have accessible units?
No, 1914 Doves Landing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Doves Landing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Doves Landing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 Doves Landing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

