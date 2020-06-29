1914 Doves Landing Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage new construction

Stunning, newly built, single story in Braddock Place! This home is loaded with upgrades and features an open concept design with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, hardwood flooring, and a private study. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, SS appliances, breakfast bar, corner pantry, dedicated laundry room and durable, epoxy garage flooring. The large master ensuite has a spacious walk-in closet, garden tub and duel sinks. There is a covered patio, which overlooks a sizable and meticulously cared for lawn. Fantastic neighborhood with a neighborhood community pool and playground. Minutes from nearby parks, area recreation center, shopping and major highways. Don't miss this one!