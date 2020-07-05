1903 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home inside the desirable and gated Riverchase neighborhood in the heart of Wylie ISD. Light, bright, spacious, and lovingly maintained one story has updated gray and white kitchen, refrigerator included! Practical and stunning wood-look tile floors through out living areas with neutral carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk in closet. Stately brick fireplace anchors enormous living area. Fabulous laundry room with washer, dryer, and hanging area. Large two car garage, covered patio area, and huge fenced backyard.