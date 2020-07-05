All apartments in Wylie
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1903 Brookstone Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM

1903 Brookstone Drive

1903 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1903 Brookstone Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home inside the desirable and gated Riverchase neighborhood in the heart of Wylie ISD. Light, bright, spacious, and lovingly maintained one story has updated gray and white kitchen, refrigerator included! Practical and stunning wood-look tile floors through out living areas with neutral carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk in closet. Stately brick fireplace anchors enormous living area. Fabulous laundry room with washer, dryer, and hanging area. Large two car garage, covered patio area, and huge fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
1903 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1903 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 1903 Brookstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1903 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1903 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Brookstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1903 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

