1900 Eastfork Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage

LARGE CORNER LOT HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND! START WITH A VERSATILE DINING ROOM AND STEP INTO AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE YET COZY FAMILY ROOM. UPSTAIRS FEATURES NICE SIZE GAME ROOM AND 2 GOOD SIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH. WOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY AND FAMILY AND WALKWAYS! 2 STORY FOYER. UTILITY WITH MOP CLOSET! LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR GREAT NATURAL LIGHT. WALK-IN CLOSETS AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. OVERSIZE SWING GARAGE! LARGE EXTENDED COVERED PATIO WITH HUGE BACKYARD AND GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SMALL PET, UNDER 30 POUNDS OK.