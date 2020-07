Amenities

Well maintained home built by Horizon Homes. This charming one story home boasts an open floor plan and accomodates 4 bedrooms ~ want split bedrooms, you got it ~ with 3 full baths. 1 bathroom was built with wide doors and stand up shower, great for guests or elderly. Wood floors throughout all the living areas, tile in wet areas, covered patio seating. Well thought through and tastefully pulled together color schemes and upgrades throughout. Don't miss out on this one.