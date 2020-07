Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Home in Great Location! 2536 sqft home in popular Riverchase Gated Community in Wylie ISD featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 living areas, gas cooktop, and more! Community Pool, Ponds, Park and Walking Trails. All Bedrooms Are Very Spacious. Master has dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Open Living Areas With Fireplace, Walk-in Pantry, and Laundry Room. Laminate on the first floor. Oversize Backyard. Pets OK.