1607 Saddle Ridge Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

OUTSTANDING 5-BEDROOM HOME IN WYLIE'S BOZMAN FARM ESTATES IS MOVE-IN READY! EXCELLENT FLOORPLAN HAS MASTER SUITE, STUDY, & SECONDARY BEDROOM DOWN WITH ADJACENT FULL BATH. STUNNING GRANITE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS APPLICANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR & GAS RANGE HAS ADJACENT FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, & OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE & BRICK GAS FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS. MASTER SUITE FEATURES SPACIOUS BATH WITH DUAL VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, WALK-IN SHOWER, & DOOR TO UTILITY ROOM & WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. 3 BEDROOMS UP WITH FULL BATH & GAMEROOM. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS & WALK-IN CLOSETS. NEIGHBORHOOD POOL, CATCH & RELEASE LAKE WITH FISHING PIER, PLAYGROUND, WALKING TRAILS, & ACCLAIMED WYLIE ISD!