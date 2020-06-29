All apartments in Wylie
Wylie, TX
1408 Spinnaker Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:55 AM

1408 Spinnaker Way

1408 Spinnaker Way · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Spinnaker Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
YOU FOUND IT! This Gorgeous Single-Story HOME is all about LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Situated in a Peaceful and Relaxed Neighborhood, it is literally only minutes to schools, shopping, entertainment, etc. The Charm and Coziness of this GREAT HOME has been further enhanced by numerous updates including beautiful laminate floors, Gorgeous master bath with frameless shower glass surround, garden tub, double sinks, walking closet and much more ...

Pets are considered in a case by case basis and a pet deposit will apply.
Income must be 3x rent with stable employment and good rental or mortgage history. Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all information, including square feet, dimensions, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Spinnaker Way have any available units?
1408 Spinnaker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1408 Spinnaker Way have?
Some of 1408 Spinnaker Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Spinnaker Way currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Spinnaker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Spinnaker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Spinnaker Way is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Spinnaker Way offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Spinnaker Way offers parking.
Does 1408 Spinnaker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Spinnaker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Spinnaker Way have a pool?
No, 1408 Spinnaker Way does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Spinnaker Way have accessible units?
No, 1408 Spinnaker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Spinnaker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Spinnaker Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Spinnaker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Spinnaker Way does not have units with air conditioning.

