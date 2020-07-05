1317 Greensboro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

A Must See Fabulous cozy 4-bedroom house in Highly sought after Community of Birmingham Farms is seeking a new owner to love!

This move-in ready home is offering open Livingroom with fireplace, a large Game room, Media room, and additional living or dining space to use as desired. The spacious eat-in Kitchen features plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and almost a brand new Microwave. The large Master suite with stand-up shower, dual vanities, separate garden tub, and huge walk-in closet on the first floor. Perfect size backyard.

BRAND NEW AC and recently updated water heater in 2019. Roof, gutters, and garage door are less than three years old.