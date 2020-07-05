All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1317 Greensboro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1317 Greensboro Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:37 AM

1317 Greensboro Drive

1317 Greensboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Greensboro Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
A Must See Fabulous cozy 4-bedroom house in Highly sought after Community of Birmingham Farms is seeking a new owner to love!
This move-in ready home is offering open Livingroom with fireplace, a large Game room, Media room, and additional living or dining space to use as desired. The spacious eat-in Kitchen features plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and almost a brand new Microwave. The large Master suite with stand-up shower, dual vanities, separate garden tub, and huge walk-in closet on the first floor. Perfect size backyard.
BRAND NEW AC and recently updated water heater in 2019. Roof, gutters, and garage door are less than three years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Greensboro Drive have any available units?
1317 Greensboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1317 Greensboro Drive have?
Some of 1317 Greensboro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Greensboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Greensboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Greensboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Greensboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1317 Greensboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Greensboro Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Greensboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Greensboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Greensboro Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Greensboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Greensboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Greensboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Greensboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Greensboro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Greensboro Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 Greensboro Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District