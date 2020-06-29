All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1309 E Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1309 E Brown Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1309 E Brown Street

1309 East Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1309 East Brown Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dont't let this one slip by! Super cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Wylie ISD just moments from Lake Lavon is ready for you to call it home! Home features a split floor plan with a wood burning fireplace. Nice crisp and clean all white kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 E Brown Street have any available units?
1309 E Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1309 E Brown Street have?
Some of 1309 E Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 E Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
1309 E Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 E Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 1309 E Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1309 E Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 1309 E Brown Street offers parking.
Does 1309 E Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 E Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 E Brown Street have a pool?
No, 1309 E Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 1309 E Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 1309 E Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 E Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 E Brown Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 E Brown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 E Brown Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District