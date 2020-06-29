Dont't let this one slip by! Super cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Wylie ISD just moments from Lake Lavon is ready for you to call it home! Home features a split floor plan with a wood burning fireplace. Nice crisp and clean all white kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
1309 E Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 1309 E Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1309 E Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.