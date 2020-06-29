1309 E Brown Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Dont't let this one slip by! Super cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Wylie ISD just moments from Lake Lavon is ready for you to call it home! Home features a split floor plan with a wood burning fireplace. Nice crisp and clean all white kitchen.