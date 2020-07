1309 Auburn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

GORGEOUS HOME IN WELL PLANNED BIRMINGHAM FARMS SUBDIVISION, RIGHT DOWN THE STREET FROM DODD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 CAR GARAGE AND A LARGE BACKYARD. ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LONG BAR PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. TWO DINING AREAS AND A SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE MASTER SUITE FEATURES DOUBLE SINKS, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND AND A PARK. CLOSE TO ALL LEVELS OF SCHOOLS. NEWEST COLLIN COLLEGE CAMPUS IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY, MUNICIPAL COMPLEX WITH LIBRARY, RECREATION CENTER & PARKS IS JUST 1.6 MILES, EASY ACCESS TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS.