All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1210 Arthurs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1210 Arthurs Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 Arthurs Court

1210 E Arthurs Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1210 E Arthurs Ct, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Beautiful single story in the Avalon subdivision in Wylie. Covered entryway. Dining room features chair rail and picture moulding. Master offers a large walk in closet and the bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets, a smooth top cooktop, and dual sinks. Living room features a brick fireplace with wood mantel. Separate utility room has a hanging rod and built in cabinets. Covered back patio and fenced in back yard. Easy access to major roads and near Lake Lavon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Arthurs Court have any available units?
1210 Arthurs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1210 Arthurs Court have?
Some of 1210 Arthurs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Arthurs Court currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Arthurs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Arthurs Court pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Arthurs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1210 Arthurs Court offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Arthurs Court offers parking.
Does 1210 Arthurs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Arthurs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Arthurs Court have a pool?
No, 1210 Arthurs Court does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Arthurs Court have accessible units?
No, 1210 Arthurs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Arthurs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Arthurs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Arthurs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Arthurs Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District