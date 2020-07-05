1210 Arthurs Court

Amenities

Welcome home! Beautiful single story in the Avalon subdivision in Wylie. Covered entryway. Dining room features chair rail and picture moulding. Master offers a large walk in closet and the bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets, a smooth top cooktop, and dual sinks. Living room features a brick fireplace with wood mantel. Separate utility room has a hanging rod and built in cabinets. Covered back patio and fenced in back yard. Easy access to major roads and near Lake Lavon!