118 Fairmount Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 12:59 PM

118 Fairmount Drive

118 Fairmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Fairmount Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
High Ceilings in Den and Master bedroom, Porcelain kitchen sink, Large Pantry, 3 Skylights, Brick wood burning fireplace, Tile entry front and rear, 2 Full baths, Master Bath has Cultured marble double vanity’s, Cultured marble tub with separate tiled shower, additional linen closet, Walk-in closets in all bedrooms that automatically illuminate, Beautiful High quality carpet, Recessed lighting in den, Crown Molding in Kitchen, Dining room and Den, Cultured marble vanity in 2nd bathroom, Raised Panel interior doors, Extra Large Covered patio wired for hot tub, Ceiling fans in every room, an interior utility room and an extra large family room! Open kitchen, dining and family room, great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Fairmount Drive have any available units?
118 Fairmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 118 Fairmount Drive have?
Some of 118 Fairmount Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Fairmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Fairmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Fairmount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Fairmount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 118 Fairmount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Fairmount Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Fairmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Fairmount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Fairmount Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Fairmount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Fairmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Fairmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Fairmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Fairmount Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Fairmount Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Fairmount Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

