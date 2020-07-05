118 Fairmount Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

High Ceilings in Den and Master bedroom, Porcelain kitchen sink, Large Pantry, 3 Skylights, Brick wood burning fireplace, Tile entry front and rear, 2 Full baths, Master Bath has Cultured marble double vanity’s, Cultured marble tub with separate tiled shower, additional linen closet, Walk-in closets in all bedrooms that automatically illuminate, Beautiful High quality carpet, Recessed lighting in den, Crown Molding in Kitchen, Dining room and Den, Cultured marble vanity in 2nd bathroom, Raised Panel interior doors, Extra Large Covered patio wired for hot tub, Ceiling fans in every room, an interior utility room and an extra large family room! Open kitchen, dining and family room, great for entertaining.