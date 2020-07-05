One of a kind very nice home in a great location and with NO HOA! Open floor plan with two living areas and two dining areas plus 4 bedrooms and a wood burning fireplace and pre-wired for surround sound. So many upgrades! Beautiful Wood laminate floors throughout most of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have any available units?
1110 Old Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have?
Some of 1110 Old Knoll Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Old Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Old Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.