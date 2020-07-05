All apartments in Wylie
1110 Old Knoll Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1110 Old Knoll Drive

1110 Old Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Old Knoll Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One of a kind very nice home in a great location and with NO HOA! Open floor plan with two living areas and two dining
areas plus 4 bedrooms and a wood burning fireplace and pre-wired for surround sound. So many upgrades! Beautiful Wood
laminate floors throughout most of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have any available units?
1110 Old Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have?
Some of 1110 Old Knoll Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Old Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Old Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Old Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Old Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Old Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Old Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Old Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Old Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Old Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Old Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Old Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

