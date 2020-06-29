Newly renovated 3 beds 2 baths home on a corner lot with a nice front yard. It is located in Wylie ISD and is just minutes away from Firewheel Town Center. No Backyard. The fridge is included. Stackable washer & dryer will be needed for the home. Pets under 30lbs are ok. Breed restriction applied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 College Street have any available units?
111 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 111 College Street have?
Some of 111 College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 College Street offer parking?
No, 111 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 College Street have a pool?
No, 111 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 College Street have accessible units?
No, 111 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 College Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 College Street does not have units with air conditioning.
