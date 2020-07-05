106 Eastridge Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Wylie!!! - Move-In Ready! Beautiful home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms available for lease in the growing community of Wylie! Upgraded throughout with wood-like flooring, carpet, new painted walls and cabinets. Living room has a fireplace perfect for a rare cold night in Texas! Bedrooms are cozy with nice sized closets! The backyard features a storage shed and a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining! You do not want to miss out on this spectacular home!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4643002)