Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SINGLE STORY with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & study office niche opening to family room. Open floorplan with granite, island kitchen, stainless appliances, sprinkler system, garage door opener. TWO CLOSETS and TUB AND SHOWER in master . Split bedrooms. Dark wood flooring and cabinets. Oversized covered patio with Gas stub out for your grill. RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER from the brand NEW Rancho Sienna Elementary school and feeds into acclaimed Liberty Hill schools.