4203 Meadow Vista Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room playground pool

This awesome two-story home is nestled on a greenbelt lot in a quaint section in Teravista. Exceptionally maintained open-concept, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. This home boasts double height ceiling in the foyer, chef?s kitchen with granite countertop, gas cooktop with stone work surround, 42? cabinets, master suite with double vanity, shower, garden tub and a generous walk-in closet downstairs. The generous game room upstairs is great for relaxing or play. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and lit with great natural light. This home is zoned for exemplary Teravista Elementary, Hopewell Middle School and Round Rock ISD. Welcoming neighborhood with pool with splash pad, sport courts, playground, pool, and fitness center. Backyard backs up to a greenbelt so there is nobody looking down on you and offers a very private setting. There is also a nice covered patio and huge deck!