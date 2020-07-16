All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

4203 Meadow Vista Lane

4203 Meadow Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Meadow Vista Lane, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
playground
pool
This awesome two-story home is nestled on a greenbelt lot in a quaint section in Teravista. Exceptionally maintained open-concept, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. This home boasts double height ceiling in the foyer, chef?s kitchen with granite countertop, gas cooktop with stone work surround, 42? cabinets, master suite with double vanity, shower, garden tub and a generous walk-in closet downstairs. The generous game room upstairs is great for relaxing or play. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and lit with great natural light. This home is zoned for exemplary Teravista Elementary, Hopewell Middle School and Round Rock ISD. Welcoming neighborhood with pool with splash pad, sport courts, playground, pool, and fitness center. Backyard backs up to a greenbelt so there is nobody looking down on you and offers a very private setting. There is also a nice covered patio and huge deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have any available units?
4203 Meadow Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have?
Some of 4203 Meadow Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Meadow Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Meadow Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Meadow Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane offer parking?
No, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane has a pool.
Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Meadow Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4203 Meadow Vista Lane has units with air conditioning.
