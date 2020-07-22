4160 Van Ness Avenue

Amenities
Great Home! Great Schools, Great Location! -
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/DzwAzatK3Jw **
Must see, home conveniently located close to shopping & highways! Interior boasts high ceilings & open floor plan. Master suite and office space located on the main level. Large chef's kitchen with a 5 burner gas stove, granite countertops & shaker style cabinets! Three bedrooms upstairs with a second living area. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets and ample natural lighting. Large backyard w/ covered patio - great for entertaining. Upgrades throughout! Community amenities include a pool!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2017
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Easy access to major highways, employers, shopping!
- Desirable open floor plan
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet and a large walk-in shower on the main level
- Large backyard with covered patio!
- 2 living areas AND an office for office or playroom!
- Many upgrades throughout the home.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.
*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE3909177)