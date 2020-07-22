All apartments in Williamson County
Home
/
Williamson County, TX
/
4160 Van Ness Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

4160 Van Ness Avenue

4160 Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4160 Van Ness Avenue, Williamson County, TX 78628

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Home! Great Schools, Great Location! -
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/DzwAzatK3Jw **

Must see, home conveniently located close to shopping & highways! Interior boasts high ceilings & open floor plan. Master suite and office space located on the main level. Large chef's kitchen with a 5 burner gas stove, granite countertops & shaker style cabinets! Three bedrooms upstairs with a second living area. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets and ample natural lighting. Large backyard w/ covered patio - great for entertaining. Upgrades throughout! Community amenities include a pool!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Easy access to major highways, employers, shopping!
- Desirable open floor plan
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet and a large walk-in shower on the main level
- Large backyard with covered patio!
- 2 living areas AND an office for office or playroom!
- Many upgrades throughout the home.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)
- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.

*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3909177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
4160 Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have?
Some of 4160 Van Ness Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4160 Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4160 Van Ness Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4160 Van Ness Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4160 Van Ness Avenue offers parking.
Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4160 Van Ness Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4160 Van Ness Avenue has a pool.
Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4160 Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4160 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4160 Van Ness Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4160 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
