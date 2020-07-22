4160 Van Ness Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Great Home! Great Schools, Great Location! -

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/DzwAzatK3Jw **



Must see, home conveniently located close to shopping & highways! Interior boasts high ceilings & open floor plan. Master suite and office space located on the main level. Large chef's kitchen with a 5 burner gas stove, granite countertops & shaker style cabinets! Three bedrooms upstairs with a second living area. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets and ample natural lighting. Large backyard w/ covered patio - great for entertaining. Upgrades throughout! Community amenities include a pool!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Easy access to major highways, employers, shopping!

- Desirable open floor plan

- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet and a large walk-in shower on the main level

- Large backyard with covered patio!

- 2 living areas AND an office for office or playroom!

- Many upgrades throughout the home.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent ( 90% refundable, 10% nonrefundable admin fee)

- Pets negotiable. Pet deposit required.



*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE3909177)