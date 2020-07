Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Rock Farmhouse nestled in the Hill County Find out more about this unique, one-of-a-kind property . Available Now. 2-car garage/ goat barn. 3.25 acres; 2.75 miles west of Highway 183 and 40 minutes from Austin. beside large ranches, Serene Oak Trees/Star Gazing/wildlife. This home is truly an escape. Located on a large lot with plenty of land. The house itself is beautiful. The large open floor plan is incredible.