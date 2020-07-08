All apartments in Williamson County
Find more places like 1219 Deerhound Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamson County, TX
/
1219 Deerhound Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1219 Deerhound Place

1219 Deerhound Place · (512) 618-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1219 Deerhound Place, Williamson County, TX 78664
Meadows at Chandler Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 Deerhound Place · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Two-Story in popular Chandler Creek! - Spacious Two-Story in popular Chandler Creek, Updated 4 beds / 2.5 baths, Country kitchen with all new black GE appliances, New roof and fence, Recently upgraded HVAC, Fresh paint and new carpet, Master suite with vanity, tub/shower, and massive closet, Over-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, On cul-de-sac lot with large back yard.$20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5866937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Deerhound Place have any available units?
1219 Deerhound Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1219 Deerhound Place have?
Some of 1219 Deerhound Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Deerhound Place currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Deerhound Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Deerhound Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Deerhound Place is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Deerhound Place offer parking?
No, 1219 Deerhound Place does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Deerhound Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Deerhound Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Deerhound Place have a pool?
No, 1219 Deerhound Place does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Deerhound Place have accessible units?
No, 1219 Deerhound Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Deerhound Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Deerhound Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Deerhound Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Deerhound Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1219 Deerhound Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLago Vista, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Belton, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHarker Heights, TXBurnet, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TXMarble Falls, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity