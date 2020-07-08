1219 Deerhound Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Two-Story in popular Chandler Creek! - Spacious Two-Story in popular Chandler Creek, Updated 4 beds / 2.5 baths, Country kitchen with all new black GE appliances, New roof and fence, Recently upgraded HVAC, Fresh paint and new carpet, Master suite with vanity, tub/shower, and massive closet, Over-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, On cul-de-sac lot with large back yard.$20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



(RLNE5866937)